Amenities
At Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments in Kirkwood, MO you will experience vital hometown tradition and modern living with both spirit and character! Our beautiful community offers one and 2 bedroom floorplans. Each apartment home includes a full size washer & dryer and updated kitchen appliances. Our homes are spacious, with high ceilings & abundant closet and storage space. Enjoy dining options with outdoor seating on our inviting plaza, or spend an evening chatting outside with the neighbors on our private community patio space. Take a walk to the downtown area of Kirkwood with its many shops, restaurants, and breweries, or stay at Station Plaza Apartments and grab a cub of java at our Cyber Cafe. Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments offers a broad array of amenities, including 24-hour fitness and business centers, controlled access entry, and attached covered parking. We have no doubt that you will love living at Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments.