Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Station

141 E Madison Ave · (314) 325-1524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A409 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit A203 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit B405 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
lobby
garage
pool
hot tub
At Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments in Kirkwood, MO you will experience vital hometown tradition and modern living with both spirit and character! Our beautiful community offers one and 2 bedroom floorplans. Each apartment home includes a full size washer & dryer and updated kitchen appliances. Our homes are spacious, with high ceilings & abundant closet and storage space. Enjoy dining options with outdoor seating on our inviting plaza, or spend an evening chatting outside with the neighbors on our private community patio space. Take a walk to the downtown area of Kirkwood with its many shops, restaurants, and breweries, or stay at Station Plaza Apartments and grab a cub of java at our Cyber Cafe. Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments offers a broad array of amenities, including 24-hour fitness and business centers, controlled access entry, and attached covered parking. We have no doubt that you will love living at Kirkwood Station Plaza Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 Reservation Non-Refundable Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3 pet maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Attached Resident Covered Parking.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$75/month, Patio/balcony storage in select apartments

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station have any available units?
Station has 9 units available starting at $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Station have?
Some of Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station currently offering any rent specials?
Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Station is pet friendly.
Does Station offer parking?
Yes, Station offers parking.
Does Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station have a pool?
Yes, Station has a pool.
Does Station have accessible units?
No, Station does not have accessible units.
Does Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Station has units with air conditioning.
