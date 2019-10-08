1221 Milwaukee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$300 off the first full months rent if leased and moved in by November 5th!

Spacious 3 bdrm, 2 bath split entry home move in ready! This open floor plan features beautiful hardwood floors with carpet in the bedrooms. A huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances that sits right off the family room, perfect for entertaining. Open and airy, this home provides lots of light. This home also includes a 2 car attached garage for your convenience. Located in Excelsior Springs, and convenient to highway access.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.