Excelsior Springs, MO
1221 Milwaukee Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:16 PM

1221 Milwaukee Street

1221 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Milwaukee Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$300 off the first full months rent if leased and moved in by November 5th!
Spacious 3 bdrm, 2 bath split entry home move in ready! This open floor plan features beautiful hardwood floors with carpet in the bedrooms. A huge open kitchen with stainless steel appliances that sits right off the family room, perfect for entertaining. Open and airy, this home provides lots of light. This home also includes a 2 car attached garage for your convenience. Located in Excelsior Springs, and convenient to highway access.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

