/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:08 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Ellisville, MO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Results within 1 mile of Ellisville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Ellisville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
5 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$826
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court, Wildwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
949 sqft
Very nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available upon acceptance of application. Master bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. There is a main floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Nooning Tree
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1624 Walpole Dr Unit D
1624 Walpole Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium - Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium in desirable Chesterfield! Walking distance to chesterfield mall , restaurants, and the Chesterfield amphitheater.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
700 Ridgeside
700 Ridgeside Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a quiet subdivision, in Parkway School district. The spacious living room has laminate flooring, ceiling fan and a sliding door leading out to the balcony with storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Ellisville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
32 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$714
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
913 sqft
ReNew Creve Coeur is a secluded haven nestled in the Creve Coeur neighborhood. The property is located right off of Highway 270 and Olive Blvd, just minutes away from the airport as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$911
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Ellisville 1 BedroomsEllisville 2 BedroomsEllisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEllisville Apartments with Balcony
Ellisville Apartments with GymEllisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEllisville Apartments with ParkingEllisville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MO