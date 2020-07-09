207 Stonewall Creek Drive

Amenities
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave). The large upstairs master suite includes a full bath and walk-in closet. Stackable washer & dryer on the main floor. There is a large storage room (10x15) and over-sized (21'x11') 1 car private garage with opener in basement. Great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to the Page Extension and Highway 40. This home is pet friendly with a $200 pet fee/pet and features a community dog park. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and sewer. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.