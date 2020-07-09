All apartments in Dardenne Prairie
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

207 Stonewall Creek Drive

207 Stonewall Creek Drive · (314) 983-0788
Location

207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave). The large upstairs master suite includes a full bath and walk-in closet. Stackable washer & dryer on the main floor. There is a large storage room (10x15) and over-sized (21'x11') 1 car private garage with opener in basement. Great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to the Page Extension and Highway 40. This home is pet friendly with a $200 pet fee/pet and features a community dog park. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and sewer. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have any available units?
207 Stonewall Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have?
Some of 207 Stonewall Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Stonewall Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Stonewall Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Stonewall Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Stonewall Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Stonewall Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
