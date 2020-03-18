Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

601 Lyon St Available 07/09/20 Cool House Short WalkTo Downtown! - This coolhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two levels, covered front porch good sized deck,and large back yard. There are hardwood floors, beautiful wood molding and decorative fireplace. Good sized bedrooms are located on the main floor near formal dining room and kitchen. Down stairs is large living area, bonus room with wet bar, the second bathroom. Located just north downtown. Washer /Dryer hookups.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



To apply for this property or to view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



(RLNE1944027)