Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

601 Lyon St

601 Lyon Street · (573) 228-9022
Location

601 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Douglass Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 Lyon St · Avail. Jul 9

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
601 Lyon St Available 07/09/20 Cool House Short WalkTo Downtown! - This coolhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two levels, covered front porch good sized deck,and large back yard. There are hardwood floors, beautiful wood molding and decorative fireplace. Good sized bedrooms are located on the main floor near formal dining room and kitchen. Down stairs is large living area, bonus room with wet bar, the second bathroom. Located just north downtown. Washer /Dryer hookups.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or to view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE1944027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Lyon St have any available units?
601 Lyon St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Lyon St have?
Some of 601 Lyon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Lyon St currently offering any rent specials?
601 Lyon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Lyon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Lyon St is pet friendly.
Does 601 Lyon St offer parking?
Yes, 601 Lyon St does offer parking.
Does 601 Lyon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Lyon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Lyon St have a pool?
No, 601 Lyon St does not have a pool.
Does 601 Lyon St have accessible units?
No, 601 Lyon St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Lyon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Lyon St has units with dishwashers.
