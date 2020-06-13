111 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$587
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
717 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
White Gate
6 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$563
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$613
954 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Shelter
16 Units Available
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$632
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$677
720 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$961
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
$
Downtown Columbia
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1514 Native Dancer
1514 Native Dancer Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1128 sqft
Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. You'll love the one car garage. This is a non-smoking unit with a nice floor plan offering a main level master bedroom and open living space. (RLNE4565745)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3616 Hermitage Rd
3616 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1448 sqft
Southside Duplex in Beautiful Setting - Come home to this 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath duplex on Columbia's South-side. You'll love the extra space to spread out in this 1448 square foot rental.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1608 Parkside
1608 Parkside Dr, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Single Family Home - This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a main level bedroom as well as two upstairs. Large kitchen with separate dining room and living room. Washer and Dryer hookups. (RLNE4834596)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Pershing Road
110 Pershing Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1627 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 Bath House w/ Stellar Master Suite, Tons of Storage & Updates... Available NOW!!! - Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Forum Blvd.
3510 Forum Boulevard, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1272 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this updated duplex! Wood-style laminate flooring on the main level. Main level master suite with private bat. Washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Upper offers 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1423 Bodie Dr
1423 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1283 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Duplex - Nice 4 bedroom duplex. Large open living space. Main level master and additional master on upper level. 1 bedroom on main and 2 upstairs. Lots of space! *photos of a similar unit on the street. (RLNE5472415)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1409 Wilson Ave.
1409 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1409 Wilson Ave. Available 08/15/20 East Campus Location! - East Campus Location. 5 Bedroom 2 bath, minutes from Campus! Pets allowed with $300 non refundable pet fee, plus $25 a month per pet. (RLNE4548464)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 N. Greenwood
23 North Greenwood Avenue, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
23 N. Greenwood Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house off W Broadway - Central Location W/D Hook-Ups Unfinished Walk-out Basement Approved Pet Accept (RLNE3948353)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1407 Bass Ave.
1407 Bass Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1407 Bass Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 bed/2 bath home available Fall 2020 - Large home near Campus & downtown with two kitchens. Off-Street Parking Large Back Yard W/D hook-ups (RLNE3262365)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1606 Parkside Dr. #1
1606 Parkside Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
893 sqft
1606 Parkside Dr. #1 Available 06/15/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom - Come home to the Apartments at Parkside! We have quality, affordable 2 Bedroom and 3 Bedroom apartments.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 08/10/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1501 Wilson Ave.
1501 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
1501 Wilson Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1508 University Ave.
1508 University Avenue, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2149 sqft
1508 University Ave. Available 08/07/20 Available August! - Historic 6 bed/2 bath house. Family room, range, refrigerator, w/d hook-ups, central air, electric heat, carpet and vinyl floors. Lawn maintenance and utilities are tenants responsibility.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4615 Brandon Woods
4615 Brandon Woods Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
3 bedroom condo - 3 bedroom townhouse style condo, good location, 1 car attached garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5091493)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 Mirtle Grove Ct
1909 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
Park-like setting - You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property on Columbia's South Side. This park-like setting is in a neighborhood that backs to Rock Quarry Park. (RLNE5516671)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4304 Ludwick Blvd.
4304 Ludwick Boulevard, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1371 sqft
Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - This affordable southwest duplex offers tons of space. There is a large eat in kitchen with access to the backyard as well as a half bath and laundry on the main.

Median Rent in Columbia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Columbia is $575, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $727.
Studio
$516
1 Bed
$575
2 Beds
$727
3+ Beds
$1,014
City GuideColumbia
Columbia, the fifth largest city in Missouri, lies equidistant from both Kansas City barbeque and arch-ful St. Louis. It's easy to rent here. Still though, here's some trusty tips!
Apartment Hunting: Columbia Style

A lot can be said for quality and pricing of apartments in Columbia. Rents are a little cheaper here, so you’re likely to get more bang for your buck with nice amenities and newly rehabbed digs. The style choices for rentals are plentiful, as well. Rental houses of all sizes, duplexes, condos, small apartment buildings, and larger complexes are all around, so get out there and get looking for whatever strikes your fancy.

Utilities and Fees: Some places in Columbia come fully loaded with everything – even cable and electricity – included. A lot of the more expensive places will also have in-unit laundry, parking, security, and some even come furnished!

Where to Look

The city is split into many neighborhoods and subdivisions, but it’s easier to refer to it in terms of the central area and non-central areas:

Central: The center of the city has shopping and entertainment. This area has a lot of rentals in or near it, and is easily walkable or bikeable.

Everything Else: Outside the downtown area, things start to get a little quieter and more suburban feeling. In any of these parts – North, South, East, or West, more new construction houses, subdivisions, and condominiums are around here, but rentals aren’t as easy to come across.

Getting Around Town

Most of Columbia’s public transit is centered on the downtown area, but as the city grows, so too does transportation. Fixed-route bus services operate 6 days a week, and commuter shuttles.

So there you have it, a population sandwiched between two of Missouri’s biggest cities. You’ve got a lot to look at, so we’ll leave you to it.

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $728 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $728 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Columbia.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Columbia?
    In Columbia, the median rent is $516 for a studio, $575 for a 1-bedroom, $727 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,014 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Columbia, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Columbia include White Gate, and Downtown Columbia.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Columbia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Columbia area include University of Missouri-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Columbia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbia from include Jefferson City.

