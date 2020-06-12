98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Katy Lane
1720 Katy Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3670 sqft
1720 Katy Lane Available 08/10/20 Absolutely Beautiful Home Near the Katy Trail - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits right on the Katy Trail in the Limerick Lakes Development.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rockbridge
1 Unit Available
208 W Alhambra Drive
208 West Alhambra Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1357 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...Homey Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Ranch in Rock Bridge!!! - This homey three bedroom, two bathroom ranch is ready just for you!! The living room features big windows allowing lots of natural light in.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
1407 Richardson St
1407 Richardson Street, Columbia, MO
1407 Richardson Available 08/01/20 SUPER NICE 4 bed / 4 bath Apartment - $450/bedroom - Walk to Campus & Downtown - Really nice, spacious apartment super close to downtown and MU/Stephens Campus.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Green Leaves Ct
1905 Greenleaves Ct, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1468 sqft
1905 Green Leaves Ct Available 08/01/20 Great South Side Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4001 Snowy Owl
4001 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4001 Snowy Owl Available 08/01/20 Large duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4006 Snowy Owl Drive
4006 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4006 Snowy Owl Drive Available 07/28/20 Vanderveen Duplex - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1907 Mirtle Grove Ct
1907 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1378 sqft
Great South Side Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4014 Snowy Owl Drive
4014 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4014 Snowy Owl Drive Available 07/27/20 Vanderveen Duplex - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4003 Snowy Owl
4003 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4003 Snowy Owl Available 08/01/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen Subdivision - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1320 Brown School Rd.
1320 East Brown School Road, Columbia, MO
1320 Brown School Rd. Available 07/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Townhouse - Spacious 4-bed/2-bath condo, main-floor master, 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Two-car garage Directions: Take Rangeline(Hwy 763) North make right on Brown School Road one block.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
3923 Snowy Owl Drive
3923 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
3923 Snowy Owl Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3601 Hermitage Rd
3601 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
3601 Hermitage Rd Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4009 Snowy Owl
4009 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4009 Snowy Owl Available 07/27/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4007 Snowy Owl
4007 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4007 Snowy Owl Available 07/27/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4008 Snowy Owl Drive
4008 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4008 Snowy Owl Drive Available 07/27/20 Vanderveen Duplex - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
3925 Snowy Owl Drive
3925 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
3925 Snowy Owl Drive Available 08/01/20 - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool, tennis court, walking

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1900 Mirtle Grove Ct
1900 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
1900 Mirtle Grove Ct Available 08/01/20 South Side 3 BR Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1401 Raleigh Dr.
1401 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
1401 Raleigh Dr. Available 09/10/20 - (RLNE5818878)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5509 Murfreesboro Dr
5509 Murfreesboro Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1612 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious ranch with fenced backyard - Property Id: 290446 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and a patio in a big fenced backyard. Living room and dining room share a double sided fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hermitage Rd
3700 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1448 sqft
3700 Hermitage Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in great location! - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1427 Greensboro Dr
1427 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
Large 4 bedroom Duplex - You will love this 4 bedroom, 3 bath duplex. A master bedroom downstairs and upstairs. Large kitchen and living area with laundry closet in the kitchen. (RLNE5817557)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1906 Mirtle Grove Ct
1906 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
115 W.Worley Street
115 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1568 sqft
115 W.Worley Street Available 08/07/20 Available August! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with a bonus room in the Attic. Hardwood flooring and carpet with updated appliances.Nice Backyard with Deck and close to Downtown and Campus.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $728 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $728 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Columbia.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

