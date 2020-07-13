83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Shelter
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$619
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
White Gate
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$566
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$607
954 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4716 Dehaven Dr
4716 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1348 sqft
4716 Dehaven Dr Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5929423)

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 Burrwood Dr.
2701 Burrwood Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5912738)

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3601 Hermitage Rd
3601 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
3601 Hermitage Rd Available 08/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1311 Raleigh Dr.
1311 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable 3 Bedroom Townhouse - A carefree lifestyle that seldom presents itself with such elegance and traditional design! You'll love the main level master suite, the spacious bedrooms, the tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and the private back patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2806 Terry Lane
2806 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$920
2806 Terry Lane Available 08/10/20 Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House W/ Unfinished Basement! - Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house tucked away on a private lane in south Columbia. This house features hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
117 W. Worley
117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Allen Ln
2000 Allen Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
3021 sqft
Wonderful large home in the heart of Columbia - Nice large home surrounded by woods located only minutes from everything. Nice hardwood floors, large deck and great yard. Large living room. kitchen with lots of storage and electric stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
113 Crestmere
113 Crestmere Avenue, Columbia, MO
Studio
$600
600 sqft
This basement level studio apartment includes a complete kitchen, full bathroom, off street parking, shared laundry (not coin opp) and storage area. No dogs, but would allow a cat.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2808 Terry Lane
2808 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1625 Citadel Dr
1625 Citadel Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
1625 Citadel Dr Available 07/27/20 - (RLNE5818463)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hermitage Rd
3700 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1448 sqft
3 Bedroom in great location! - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1907 Mirtle Grove Ct
1907 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1378 sqft
Great South Side Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
414 N. Eighth St.
414 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom house near Columbia College - Walk downtown! Hardwood Floors W/D Hookups Off-Street Parking Pets Accepted (RLNE4643540)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
706 Lyon Street
706 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Cozy Home with 2 porches, North Village Downtown Area - Walking distance to many restaurants and music venues downtown Hardwood flooring throughout W/D Included Pets Accepted (RLNE4570870)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/19/20 Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rent trends were flat over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $729 for a two-bedroom. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $729 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

