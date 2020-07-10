Apartment List
/
MO
/
columbia
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM

60 Luxury Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2701 Burrwood Dr.
2701 Burrwood Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5912738)

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.

1 of 63

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodrail
1510 Woodrail Ave.
1510 Woodrail Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3413 sqft
1510 Woodrail Ave. Available 08/10/20 Spectacular 5 Bed 3 Bath With Amazing View Of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO! - Spacious home with an amazing view of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO.

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
110 Pershing Road
110 Pershing Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1627 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 Bath House w/ Stellar Master Suite, Tons of Storage & Updates... Available NOW!!! - Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbia
909 Ash Apt 201
909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 08/01/20 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown Loft - Roof top patio space Master bedroom with walk in closet Exposed brick through out unit Sorry, no undergrads W/D in unit (RLNE4109040)

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
1504 Richardson st.
1504 Richardson Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
1504 Richardson st. - Benton Stephens area Available 07/26/20 4 Bedroom House - 4 Bedroom 2 bath remodeled home (RLNE2445591)

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4005 Treetop Ln
4005 Tree Top Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1584 sqft
4005 Treetop Ln Available 09/10/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 bath House with Neighborhood Pool - Quiet low traffic location within walking distance to neighborhood pool. Spacious fenced in backyard, large covered patio & nicely landscaped.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Allen Ln
2000 Allen Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
3021 sqft
Wonderful large home in the heart of Columbia - Nice large home surrounded by woods located only minutes from everything. Nice hardwood floors, large deck and great yard. Large living room. kitchen with lots of storage and electric stove.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2808 Terry Lane
2808 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rothwell Heights
510 Defoe Dr.
510 Defoe Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2578 sqft
Single Family Home located in Rothwell Heights neighborhood - This spacious and recently remodeled 4 bed, 4 bath home in located on a quiet street in the desirable Rothwell Heights.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1907 Mirtle Grove Ct
1907 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1378 sqft
Great South Side Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park. The duplex offers a large main level living area with access to the back yard, LR fireplace and main level laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
414 N. Eighth St.
414 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom house near Columbia College - Walk downtown! Hardwood Floors W/D Hookups Off-Street Parking Pets Accepted (RLNE4643540)

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
706 Lyon Street
706 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Cozy Home with 2 porches, North Village Downtown Area - Walking distance to many restaurants and music venues downtown Hardwood flooring throughout W/D Included Pets Accepted (RLNE4570870)

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
106 South College Ave
106 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Available Now! $ 5 Bedroom $400 per bedroom! - 4 bed/2 bath historical house. 1 bonus room, family room, dining room, w/d hookups, central air, carpet/vinyl/hardwood floors. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Built in 1925.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbia
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 07/16/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
27 E Stewart Rd
27 East Stewart Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House on Stewart! - Nice 4 bedroom house just steps from campus and downtown. This house features hardwood floors, large kitchen with an electric stove and lots of storage. Just $300 per bedroom! Nice sized bedrooms and w/d hookups.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Hills
1505 Greensboro Dr
1505 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
Studio
$1,000
- (RLNE5914279)

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vanderveen Crossing
4009 Snowy Owl
4009 Snowy Owl Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
4009 Snowy Owl Available 07/27/20 Large Duplex in Vanderveen - Come home to the 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath property in the popular Vanderveen Subdivision and gain access to the amenities that this amazing subdivision has to offer including a community pool,

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1508 University Ave.
1508 University Avenue, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2149 sqft
1508 University Ave. Available 08/07/20 Available August! - Historic 6 bed/2 bath house. Family room, range, refrigerator, w/d hook-ups, central air, electric heat, carpet and vinyl floors. Lawn maintenance and utilities are tenants responsibility.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rent trends were flat over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $729 for a two-bedroom. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $729 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with BalconyColumbia Apartments with Garage
    Columbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Luxury PlacesColumbia Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Jefferson City, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    White Gate
    Downtown Columbia

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Missouri-Columbia