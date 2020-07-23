/
boone county
109 Apartments for rent in Boone County, MO📍
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$643
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Shelter
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$612
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
752 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
White Gate
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$576
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$613
954 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Downtown Columbia
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.
4527 W. Belleview Dr.
4527 West Bellview Drive, Boone County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Two story unit. First Floor: Living Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, Storage Closet, Coat Closet, Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Lots of Cabinet Space, Half Bathroom.
Douglass Park
407 Park Ave Unit 201
407 Park Ave, Columbia, MO
Studio
$580
2 bedroom 1 bath downtown Available now! - Walk to MU or Columbia College. 2 bedroom Only $580 total rent.
1620 Lakewood
1620 Lakewood Dr, Boone County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A Large Townhouse - A large townhome in the Lake of the Woods subdivison. Three (3),spacious bedrooms, 2 2.5 bathrooms. A fireplace in living room and one car garage. A nice quiet neighborhood.
1510 St Christopher
1510 Saint Christopher, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Home with two offices/ study rooms-quiet location - Just off of Stadium at Forum in Westwinds Subdivision. Street and driveway parking. Attached one car garage. Large fenced, shaded backyard.
3503 Calumet Dr
3503 Calumet Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1780 sqft
- (RLNE5930893)
Thornbrook
5702 Thornbrook Parkway
5702 Thornbrook Parkway, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2439 sqft
- (RLNE5930972)
Rockbridge
203 W Alhambra Dr
203 West Alhambra Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1508 sqft
203 W Alhambra Dr Available 08/01/20
2407 Longwood Dr
2407 Longwood Dr, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2149 sqft
- (RLNE5930896)
Thornbrook
5305 Chamois Dr
5305 Chamois Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1864 sqft
- (RLNE5930916)
4716 Dehaven Dr
4716 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1348 sqft
- (RLNE5929423)
Rothwell Heights
510 Defoe Dr.
510 Defoe Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2578 sqft
Single Family Home located in Rothwell Heights neighborhood - This spacious and recently remodeled 4 bed, 4 bath home in located on a quiet street in the desirable Rothwell Heights.
Auburn Hills
1505 Greensboro Dr
1505 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
Studio
$1,000
- (RLNE5914279)
2701 Burrwood Dr.
2701 Burrwood Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5912738)
4576 Red Rock Rd.
4576 West Red Rock Road, Boone County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Affordable Country Living - Looking for a cost effective way to live out on acreage? This home sits on 5 acres with a private wooded back drop. You will enjoy the drive on all black top roads from HW63.
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St.
213 Melbourne Street, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.
Benton - Stephens
1407 Paris Rd.
1407 Paris Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bed 2 Bath condo close to Downtown! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is located close to Downtown and campus. It offers spacious and private living and a patio with green space at an unbeatable price!
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.
1871 Harmony St. (T)
1871 Harmony Street, Boone County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
- (RLNE5851622)
Some of the colleges located in the Boone County area include University of Missouri-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbia, Jefferson City, Sedalia, and Rolla have apartments for rent.