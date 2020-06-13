/
jefferson city
16 Apartments for rent in Jefferson City, MO📍
2313 Gray Fox Terrace - A
2313 Gray Fox Terrace, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
983 sqft
**Available Now** This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located approximately 1 mile from St. Mary's Hospital and is in the Cedar Hill school district. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and oven/stove.
1406-1408 West Main - 1406
1406 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
986 sqft
**Available Now** Loaded with updates, this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a carport located on the west end of Jefferson City. This home features solid surface flooring, an eat-in-kitchen, and a finished basement.
1201 West Main - Unit A
1201 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1335 sqft
**Available Now** Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex on west end of Jefferson City. Approximately 1 mile from the Capitol, downtown shopping and restaurants, and in the West school district.
2111 Walz Court, Unit A
2111 Walz Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
Duplex with Garage (Trash Only) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
615 Woodlander Dr., Unit 2
615 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$560
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
2700 Cherry Creek Ct. - A-101
2700 Cherry Creek Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2700 Cherry Creek Ct. - A-101 in Jefferson City. View photos, descriptions and more!
619 Woodlander Dr., Unit 4
619 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
916 Millbrook Dr., Unit 11
916 Millbrook Dr, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
900 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (T) Quiet Neighborhood. Trash, Private Parking and Swimming Pool FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid at lease signing
617 Woodlander Dr., Unit 7
617 Woodlander Road, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
900 sqft
Apartment HU (W,S,T) Apartment with W/D Hookups. Quiet Neighborhood. Trash Included and off street parking. Free Epay available. Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent.
2104 Alpine Court, Unit B
2104 Alpine Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
923 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall (W,S,T) Quiet Neighborhood, Private Unit Entrance, Patio. Trash included. Free Epay Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer $35 per month Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In
2216 Weathered Rock Rd., Unit 1B
2216 Weathered Rock Road, Jefferson City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$595
1233 sqft
Apartment. Trash Included Quiet Neighborhood with off street parking and Swimming Pool. Trash Included FREE EPAY Small pets in select units with a deposit and pet rent. Last Month's Rent Paid on Move In
2100 Alpine Court, Unit C
2100 Alpine Court, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$495
923 sqft
Apartment no HU Coin Laundry in Hall. Trash Included HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED Quiet Cul-de-sac living. Off Street Parking Quiet Neighborhood, Private Unit Entrance, Patio. Trash included.
Downtown Jefferson City
1002 E Capitol - 10
1002 East Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
**Available June 15th, 2020** Charming 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is located on the east end of Jefferson City walking distance to downtown dining and entertainment. The cozy eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator and stove/oven.
206 John Street - B
206 John Street, Jefferson City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
638 sqft
**Available Now** Beautiful two bedroom and one bathroom duplex in Jefferson City, MO is located on a peaceful street. The cute and cozy kitchen includes an oven/stove, disposal, and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson City
5410 Deer Valley Dr Apt C
5410 Deer Valley Dr, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
**Available July 15th, 2020** (Pictures are not of actual unit but very similar) Beautiful town-homes on the West End of Jefferson CIty, Missouri. Located close to Binder State Park and Hyvee in the Deer Ridge subdivision.
3221 Cassidy Road - A
3221 Cassidy Road, Cole County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
640 sqft
**Available Now** Many new updates in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on south end of Jefferson City. They are approximately 7 miles from Schultes and in an established neighborhood.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jefferson City, the median rent is $481 for a studio, $513 for a 1-bedroom, $673 for a 2-bedroom, and $970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jefferson City, check out our monthly Jefferson City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jefferson City area include University of Missouri-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jefferson City from include Columbia, Waynesville, St. Robert, and Rolla.