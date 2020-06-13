Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Finding an apartment in Columbia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$587
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
717 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$949
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
16 Units Available
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$632
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
720 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$610
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
White Gate
6 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$563
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$613
954 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.

1 Unit Available
3233 Jenne Hill Drive
3233 Jenne Hill Dr, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Leasing for Mid-July 2020- Beautiful, spacious duplex in the Jenne Hill subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 car garage. W/D hookups. Front and back patios. Safe, quiet, secluded neighborhood, 5 minutes from Hwy 63.

1 Unit Available
1514 Native Dancer
1514 Native Dancer Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1128 sqft
Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. You'll love the one car garage. This is a non-smoking unit with a nice floor plan offering a main level master bedroom and open living space. (RLNE4565745)

1 Unit Available
3616 Hermitage Rd
3616 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1448 sqft
Southside Duplex in Beautiful Setting - Come home to this 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath duplex on Columbia's South-side. You'll love the extra space to spread out in this 1448 square foot rental.

1 Unit Available
1608 Parkside
1608 Parkside Dr, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Single Family Home - This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a main level bedroom as well as two upstairs. Large kitchen with separate dining room and living room. Washer and Dryer hookups. (RLNE4834596)

1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)

1 Unit Available
110 Pershing Road
110 Pershing Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1627 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 Bath House w/ Stellar Master Suite, Tons of Storage & Updates... Available NOW!!! - Fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home.

1 Unit Available
3510 Forum Blvd.
3510 Forum Boulevard, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1272 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this updated duplex! Wood-style laminate flooring on the main level. Main level master suite with private bat. Washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Upper offers 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.

Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1423 Bodie Dr
1423 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1283 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Duplex - Nice 4 bedroom duplex. Large open living space. Main level master and additional master on upper level. 1 bedroom on main and 2 upstairs. Lots of space! *photos of a similar unit on the street. (RLNE5472415)

East Campus
1 Unit Available
1409 Wilson Ave.
1409 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1409 Wilson Ave. Available 08/15/20 East Campus Location! - East Campus Location. 5 Bedroom 2 bath, minutes from Campus! Pets allowed with $300 non refundable pet fee, plus $25 a month per pet. (RLNE4548464)

Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 Unit Available
23 N. Greenwood
23 North Greenwood Avenue, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
23 N. Greenwood Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house off W Broadway - Central Location W/D Hook-Ups Unfinished Walk-out Basement Approved Pet Accept (RLNE3948353)

1 Unit Available
1606 Parkside Dr. #1
1606 Parkside Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
893 sqft
1606 Parkside Dr. #1 Available 06/15/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom - Come home to the Apartments at Parkside! We have quality, affordable 2 Bedroom and 3 Bedroom apartments.

East Campus
1 Unit Available
1501 Wilson Ave.
1501 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
1501 Wilson Ave.

1 Unit Available
1909 Mirtle Grove Ct
1909 Mirtle Grove Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
Park-like setting - You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath property on Columbia's South Side. This park-like setting is in a neighborhood that backs to Rock Quarry Park. (RLNE5516671)

1 Unit Available
4304 Ludwick Blvd.
4304 Ludwick Boulevard, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1371 sqft
Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - This affordable southwest duplex offers tons of space. There is a large eat in kitchen with access to the backyard as well as a half bath and laundry on the main.

Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1403 Raleigh Dr
1403 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1468 sqft
Lovely Condo for Rent in Auburn Hills - A carefree lifestyle that seldom presents itself with such elegance and traditional design! You'll love the main level master suite, the spacious bedrooms, the tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and the private back

Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.

1 Unit Available
1202 Park Ave. Unit B
1202 Park Ave, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath Downtown! - 3 Bed 1 Bath updated basement apartment.

1 Unit Available
2400 Churchill Ct.
2400 Churchill Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$885
885 sqft
2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.
