Buckner, MO
202 Manor Ln
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

202 Manor Ln

202 Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

202 Manor Lane, Buckner, MO 64016

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stop in and see this updated home located in Buckner Mo. This home includes stainless steel appliances! Large fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage. To view this property please go to our website at www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Manor Ln have any available units?
202 Manor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckner, MO.
Is 202 Manor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
202 Manor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Manor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 202 Manor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckner.
Does 202 Manor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 202 Manor Ln offers parking.
Does 202 Manor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Manor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Manor Ln have a pool?
No, 202 Manor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 202 Manor Ln have accessible units?
No, 202 Manor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Manor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Manor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Manor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Manor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
