202 Manor Ln

Stop in and see this updated home located in Buckner Mo. This home includes stainless steel appliances! Large fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage. To view this property please go to our website at www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
