135 Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3948 Brittany Circle
3948 Brittany Circle, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
830 sqft
Welcome home to this bright & open two bedroom apartment, located in the Pattonville School District! This first floor home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeton
Verified

Pear Tree

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Pine St.
1005 Pine Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome in the heart of St. Charles! - This cozy townhome features newer living room carpet, newer kitchen flooring and beautiful hardwood floors upstairs. In the back yard there's a private courtyard and a closet/shed for extra storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 Saint Laurence Drive
20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bridgeton, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bridgeton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

