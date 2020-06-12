/
2 bedroom apartments
139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, MO
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
12 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Last updated April 20 at 02:45pm
6 Units Available
Carrollton Village
4216 Carrollton Drive, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
Carrollton Village is in a growing community, full of great shopping and parks. Our community is located on lush landscaping with easy access to multiple freeways. We are zoned for Pattonville schools, a highly sought-after district.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3948 Brittany Circle
3948 Brittany Circle, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
830 sqft
Welcome home to this bright & open two bedroom apartment, located in the Pattonville School District! This first floor home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room & bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeton
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Last updated May 26 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
Parc Chalet
4120 Geraldine Avenue, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Parc Chalet is in a growing community. We are located at the end of a main street which gives our tenants a quiet space to come home too. We are located in the Ritenour school district which is highly sought after. At Parc Chalet we are all family!
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
132 Constance Court
132 Constance Court, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
952 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2004 N 5th St.
2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1290 sqft
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
33 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
48 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$987
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
