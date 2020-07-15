Apartment List
137 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MO with garages

Brentwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.

1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
$
15 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
$
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.

1 Unit Available
Ladue
8130 Roxburgh
8130 Roxburgh Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in Clayton MO. Located near intersection of Clayton Road & Brentwood Blvd. Custom granite & stainless cook's kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen pantry.

1 Unit Available
Clayton
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.

1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.

1 Unit Available
Clayton
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 12 unit building.

1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 Unit Available
Clayton
907 South Hanley Road
907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry.

1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3330 sqft
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.

1 Unit Available
Clayton
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
249 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
One Hundred Above the Park
100 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,930
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1234 sqft
THE FUTURE IS BEAUTIFUL What will living in the future look like? It will be easy, with smart conveniences and luxurious amenities. It will be green, overlooking acres of nature from an eco-friendly apartment.
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
1 Unit Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,333
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
17 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,367
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
$
33 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Brentwood, MO

Brentwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

