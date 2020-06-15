610 Abby Lane #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Unfurnished, 2 bed/2bath condo at Fall Creek Resort ~ Branson MO - If you're searching for a condo in the heart of Branson and within walking distance to Lake Taneycomo, look no further! This condo features two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, private patio, and additional storage! Although unfurnished, it does include all appliances, including a stack washer/dryer.



For more information and to schedule a showing, please contact a Certified Property Management Specialist at Maples Realty!



phone ~ 417-334-LAKE(5253)

text ~ 231-225-0953 (reference FC 61-7)

email ~ info@maples-realty.com



Trash service provided, tenant is responsible for water, sewer and electric, as well as elective utilities such as cable and internet. Sorry, resort amenities not included.



No pets, 12 month lease required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2660247)