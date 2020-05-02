Amenities
2961 Vinyards Parkway unit 2 Available 06/10/20 Unit not ready until June 10th 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Check out all of our available properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com
This nice walk in apartment is located in Branson just a few minutes away from Silver Dollar City. It has three large sized bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. The living room is very spacious with sliding glass doors leading out to a patio with a beautiful view of the Branson landscape. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with the laundry room next to it. It comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, wash and dryer.
Cedar Ridge Branson School District
Rent $700
Security Deposit $650
Trash is included
12 Month Lease
Sorry no pets
$25 non refundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 living in the residence
Must prove income is 3 times the rent
Call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) for your no obligation showing today!
(RLNE2189576)