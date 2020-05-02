All apartments in Branson
2961 Vinyards Parkway unit 2

2961 Vineyards Parkway · (417) 335-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2961 Vineyards Parkway, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2961 Vinyards Parkway unit 2 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2961 Vinyards Parkway unit 2 Available 06/10/20 Unit not ready until June 10th 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Check out all of our available properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com

This nice walk in apartment is located in Branson just a few minutes away from Silver Dollar City. It has three large sized bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. The living room is very spacious with sliding glass doors leading out to a patio with a beautiful view of the Branson landscape. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with the laundry room next to it. It comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, wash and dryer.

Cedar Ridge Branson School District

Rent $700
Security Deposit $650
Trash is included
12 Month Lease
Sorry no pets
$25 non refundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 living in the residence
Must prove income is 3 times the rent

Call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) for your no obligation showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2189576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

