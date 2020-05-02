Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

2961 Vinyards Parkway unit 2 Available 06/10/20 Unit not ready until June 10th 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Check out all of our available properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com



This nice walk in apartment is located in Branson just a few minutes away from Silver Dollar City. It has three large sized bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. The living room is very spacious with sliding glass doors leading out to a patio with a beautiful view of the Branson landscape. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with the laundry room next to it. It comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, wash and dryer.



Cedar Ridge Branson School District



Rent $700

Security Deposit $650

Trash is included

12 Month Lease

Sorry no pets

$25 non refundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 living in the residence

Must prove income is 3 times the rent



Call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) for your no obligation showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2189576)