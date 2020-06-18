200 Majestic Lane #1305

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Georgeous Lake View Luxury Apartment in Branson, MO - The Majestic at Table Rock Lake offers lake side condominiums in a convenient location; just a short trip over the hill to all of the Branson area attractions and near Chateau on the Lake.



This property offers lakeside comfort in an upscale development area. You will surely enjoy living at your Table Rock Lake apartment. Property features include: Granite counters, stainless appliances, tile, jetted tub, enclosed porch with panoramic view, gourmet kitchen - Elevator in Bldg. Call 417-337-RENT(7368) today to look at this great Branson, MO lake apartments. Sorry No Pets



No Pets Allowed



