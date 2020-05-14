All apartments in Branson
115 Briarcliff Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

115 Briarcliff Drive

115 Briarcliff Road · (417) 336-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Briarcliff Road, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
sauna
NEW PHOTOS! OUTSTANDING Mansion in Branson! - THREE STORY HOME! Here in the Branson North subdivision is a great, 5+ bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home with 3 stories of amazing features to fall in love with! Theatre room, two full kitchens, phenomenal master bathroom with jetted tub, formal dinning room, screen in outdoor lounge, sauna, gym, formal office, bonus rooms, fenced in backyard and plenty of designer features! This home is absolutely beautiful inside! You have to see it to believe it!

**You may rent this furnished or unfurnished.

Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, washer, dryer, water softener, and electric fireplace.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No pets allowed.

Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over.

Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.

Contact:
Branson Tri Lakes Property Management
417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com
**Office hours are 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday**
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

