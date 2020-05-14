115 Briarcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym media room sauna

NEW PHOTOS! OUTSTANDING Mansion in Branson! - THREE STORY HOME! Here in the Branson North subdivision is a great, 5+ bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home with 3 stories of amazing features to fall in love with! Theatre room, two full kitchens, phenomenal master bathroom with jetted tub, formal dinning room, screen in outdoor lounge, sauna, gym, formal office, bonus rooms, fenced in backyard and plenty of designer features! This home is absolutely beautiful inside! You have to see it to believe it!



**You may rent this furnished or unfurnished.



Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, washer, dryer, water softener, and electric fireplace.



Tenant pays all utilities.



No pets allowed.



Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over.



Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.



Contact:

Branson Tri Lakes Property Management

417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com

**Office hours are 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday**

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616



