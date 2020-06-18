114 Mulligan Court

Amenities
Villa in Branson Hills Resort (Furnished) - 4 BD / 4 BA. Executive Villa - Fully Furnished. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, Stainless-steel appliances, Fire Place, Wet Bar, Full Size Stackable Washer & Dryer, Flat screen TVs in each bedroom, and large flat screen for living room. Great Location! Across from the Branson Recplex & Park Near Shopping (Target, Best Buy, Wal-mart, Kohl's, & More). Close to Branson Schools & Hwy 65.
Tenant Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300
Water - PWSD#3 417-337-8451
Sewer - City of Branson 417-337-8529
Gas - Mountain Country Propane 417-334-1111
Utilities & Amenities Included in Rent:
Trash Service, Cable TV,
Additional Charge for Club House, Outdoor Pool, & Tennis Courts
School District:
Branson
Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2458012)