114 Mulligan Court

Amenities

Villa in Branson Hills Resort (Furnished) - 4 BD / 4 BA. Executive Villa - Fully Furnished. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, Stainless-steel appliances, Fire Place, Wet Bar, Full Size Stackable Washer & Dryer, Flat screen TVs in each bedroom, and large flat screen for living room. Great Location! Across from the Branson Recplex & Park Near Shopping (Target, Best Buy, Wal-mart, Kohl's, & More). Close to Branson Schools & Hwy 65.



Tenant Utilities:

Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300

Water - PWSD#3 417-337-8451

Sewer - City of Branson 417-337-8529

Gas - Mountain Country Propane 417-334-1111



Utilities & Amenities Included in Rent:

Trash Service, Cable TV,



Additional Charge for Club House, Outdoor Pool, & Tennis Courts



School District:

Branson



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed



