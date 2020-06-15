1107 BIRD ROAD APT# 15

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath - Don't miss this Walk In Level, two bedroom, one bath newly renovated Branson apartment for rent. A modern new look with vinyl plank flooring throughout. This apartment also has full size washer and dryer connections. Newly painted walls & trim are modern and sleek from warm color pallets.



Enjoy sitting on the back patio. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Bransn Jr., High and Buchanan Intermediate School. Dinning and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more)



Call 417-337-RENT (7368) today for more information on this property or to schedule a showing. Browse all of our available properties by visiting our website at:



