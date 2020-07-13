/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
239 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
1 of 6
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10123 Tappan Dr.
10123 Tappan Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$865
912 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Bellefountaine - This is a non-smoking home. Pets welcome with an extra fee and agreement!!!! Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.
Results within 1 mile of Bellefontaine Neighbors
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10528 Durness Dr
10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$845
932 sqft
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home! Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen tons of cabinet space! Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting! Spacious
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
131 Grampian Rd
131 Grampian Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom house in glasgow vilalge - Property Id: 282290 3 bedroom 1 bathroom new flooring through out NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR JUDGEMENTS MUST MAKE 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT CALL 3144885326 TO SET UP A SHOWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11052 Ebert Dr.
11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
343 Midridge Drive
343 Midridge Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1058 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1064 Prigge Rd
1064 Prigge Road, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1200 sqft home in St Louis! Featuring refinished hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floor. Living room size is perfect for entertainment. Interior is freshly painted all throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.
1 of 18
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.
1 of 13
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
11390 Lanett Court
11390 Lanett Court, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
1333 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11378 Red River Dr
11378 Red River Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1217 Scott Avenue
1217 Scott Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2078104 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
408 Shepley Drive - 1
408 Shepley Dr, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Glasgow Village. This house will go fast. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
10233 Earl Drive
10233 Earl Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Castle Point. This house will go fast. great wooden floors, corner lot with carport. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Bellefontaine Neighbors
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MO