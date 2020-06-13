244 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
A little bit like Alphabet Soup, Bellefontaine Neighbors is the longest name of any incorporated place in the United States, with a whopping 22 letters.
Founded as part of the English settlement in the 1700s, Bellefontaine Neighbors has a rich history as an agricultural hotspot in the region. However, by the turn of the century in the early 1900s the town became more urbanized and industrialized. In 1950, Bellefontaine Neighbors became incorporated as a fourth-class city with a population of just under 800 people. Now, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a thriving small city located just a short drive from St. Louis with a population of 10,860 at the time of the 2010 Census. See more
Finding an apartment in Bellefontaine Neighbors that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.