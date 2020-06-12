/
3 bedroom apartments
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1143 Angeline Dr
1143 Angeline Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1143 Angeline Dr in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1127 Bakewell
1127 Bakewell Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1127 Bakewell in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10118 Cabot
10118 Cabot Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10118 Cabot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10123 Tappan Dr.
10123 Tappan Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$865
912 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Bellefountaine - This is a non-smoking home. Pets welcome with an extra fee and agreement!!!! Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
10137 Duke Dr
10137 Duke Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
927 sqft
Charming one level home! - Come check out this adorable home today! Walk on in to new flooring and carpet in the living area and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
10257 Lord Dr
10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.
1 of 18
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
11390 Lanett Court
11390 Lanett Court, St. Louis County, MO
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring.
