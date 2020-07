Amenities

Super Cute & Super affordable two bedroom apartment in the Mehlville school district. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently located off Highway 55 and Reavis Barracks. Unit D is the top right unit in this clean four-family complex. The apartment has an updated kitchen and dining room combo with stainless steel appliances, and a modern bathroom. The two generously sized bedrooms both offer more than enough closet space. the living room has a coat closet, and great natural lighting. There is also a linen hall closet, and if that isn't enough storage space the apartment comes with a huge storage unit in the basement. The unit also comes with a reserved garage parking space and basement laundry! No pets allowed