12648 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.

There are 4 baseball fields, an out door hockey rink, and play ground a block away (at the end of the development)

newest units in the neighborhood, only 1 year old

3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage

Laundry on bedroom level!

$1499.00/mo*

$1548.00 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



