Amenities
12648 Pond View Rd Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION for RENT avail July 01: 3bd2ba2car garage end unit - Snow and lawn care included.
There are 4 baseball fields, an out door hockey rink, and play ground a block away (at the end of the development)
newest units in the neighborhood, only 1 year old
3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage
Laundry on bedroom level!
$1499.00/mo*
$1548.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com
