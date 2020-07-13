172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN

/
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 06:53pm
7 Units Available
North St. Paul
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
775 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4171739)
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Payne - Phalen
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$998
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
