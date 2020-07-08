All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C

170 Wentworth Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

170 Wentworth Avenue West, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great TH with tons of space! This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There are 3 levels to this home, the two bedrooms upstairs are very large with good sized closets. One bedroom is located on the lower level. Dining room and kitchen have hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a ton of room for your belongings. There is a deck off the family room perfect for the nice weather headed our way! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. You will also have a large 2 car detached garage! School District #197.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1750 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric. and water. Garbage, lawn care, and snow care are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval (30 lbs or less) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walk-through of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnT5P26TU6w

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Huge and beautiful TH perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have any available units?
170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have?
Some of 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C currently offering any rent specials?
170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C is pet friendly.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C offer parking?
Yes, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C offers parking.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have a pool?
No, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C does not have a pool.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have accessible units?
No, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C has units with air conditioning.

