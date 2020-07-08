170 Wentworth Avenue West - #C

Amenities

Great TH with tons of space! This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There are 3 levels to this home, the two bedrooms upstairs are very large with good sized closets. One bedroom is located on the lower level. Dining room and kitchen have hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a ton of room for your belongings. There is a deck off the family room perfect for the nice weather headed our way! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. You will also have a large 2 car detached garage! School District #197.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1750 Security Deposit required. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric. and water. Garbage, lawn care, and snow care are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval (30 lbs or less) with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walk-through of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnT5P26TU6w



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

