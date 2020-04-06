615 Rice Street East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Newly renovated and fully furnished Cape Cod home in the center of downtown Wayzata. This property is furnished and stocked for corporate/vacation/short or long term rental. This property is professionally maintained. Guests enjoy a furnished large front covered porch that overlooks Wayzata City Center and limited views of Lake Minnetonka. The home includes a full backyard with an additional back dining porch and BBQ. The property is fully stocked for move in. The kitchen is stocked with items for daily use and entertaining. All appliances are new stainless steel accompanied by granite counter tops. Linens are furnished. Washer and dryer, and storage are included. This home allows the easy enjoyment of walking to restaurants, shopping, Wayzata Beach, bike paths and much more. Located within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis.



The master bedroom is located on the main level with a queen size bed, large closet and television. Upstairs, the second bedroom offers offers a queen size bed and two walk-in closets. The third bedroom can be used as a home office and, or can be furnished with a twin size bed (additional charges may apply). All linens are provided.



This property is a great destination for corporate professionals or a family. Summer rates (May-Sept): $7500/month. Winter rates (Oct-April): $4500/month.

Downtown Wayzata single Family Home Corporate Rental. During your visit you will enjoy the large front covered porch admiring the small town city life of downtown Wayzata. This home allows for an active lifestyle with its walking proximity to restaurants, shopping, beaches and much more.