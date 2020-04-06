All apartments in Wayzata
Find more places like 615 Rice Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wayzata, MN
/
615 Rice Street East
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:35 AM

615 Rice Street East

615 Rice Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

615 Rice Street East, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Newly renovated and fully furnished Cape Cod home in the center of downtown Wayzata. This property is furnished and stocked for corporate/vacation/short or long term rental. This property is professionally maintained. Guests enjoy a furnished large front covered porch that overlooks Wayzata City Center and limited views of Lake Minnetonka. The home includes a full backyard with an additional back dining porch and BBQ. The property is fully stocked for move in. The kitchen is stocked with items for daily use and entertaining. All appliances are new stainless steel accompanied by granite counter tops. Linens are furnished. Washer and dryer, and storage are included. This home allows the easy enjoyment of walking to restaurants, shopping, Wayzata Beach, bike paths and much more. Located within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis.

The master bedroom is located on the main level with a queen size bed, large closet and television. Upstairs, the second bedroom offers offers a queen size bed and two walk-in closets. The third bedroom can be used as a home office and, or can be furnished with a twin size bed (additional charges may apply). All linens are provided.

This property is a great destination for corporate professionals or a family. Summer rates (May-Sept): $7500/month. Winter rates (Oct-April): $4500/month.
Downtown Wayzata single Family Home Corporate Rental. During your visit you will enjoy the large front covered porch admiring the small town city life of downtown Wayzata. This home allows for an active lifestyle with its walking proximity to restaurants, shopping, beaches and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Rice Street East have any available units?
615 Rice Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 615 Rice Street East have?
Some of 615 Rice Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Rice Street East currently offering any rent specials?
615 Rice Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Rice Street East pet-friendly?
No, 615 Rice Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayzata.
Does 615 Rice Street East offer parking?
Yes, 615 Rice Street East offers parking.
Does 615 Rice Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Rice Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Rice Street East have a pool?
No, 615 Rice Street East does not have a pool.
Does 615 Rice Street East have accessible units?
No, 615 Rice Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Rice Street East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Rice Street East has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Rice Street East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 615 Rice Street East has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNExcelsior, MNHopkins, MNChanhassen, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MN
Victoria, MNChaska, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNShakopee, MNRichfield, MNRogers, MNSavage, MNChamplin, MNFridley, MNPrior Lake, MNSt. Bonifacius, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities