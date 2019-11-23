All apartments in Wayzata
231 Manitoba Avenue

231 Manitoba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

231 Manitoba Avenue, Wayzata, MN 55391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the perfect blend of cutting-edge historic renovation that allows two separate living units inside one converted single-family home exterior feel and modern-day amenities. This over 100 year-old home was constructed with one-of-a-kind adobe tiles stacked in a brick fashion w/stucco exterior and plaster interior. Keeping a majority of this unique construction technique home merged with new technologies of framing and design to keep the past and blend it with the new. This will be the craze of the future, blending generational/multifamily living, allowing pleasing streetscapes with a village/urban setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have any available units?
231 Manitoba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayzata, MN.
What amenities does 231 Manitoba Avenue have?
Some of 231 Manitoba Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Manitoba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 Manitoba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Manitoba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayzata.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 231 Manitoba Avenue offers parking.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Manitoba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Manitoba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
