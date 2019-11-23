231 Manitoba Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the perfect blend of cutting-edge historic renovation that allows two separate living units inside one converted single-family home exterior feel and modern-day amenities. This over 100 year-old home was constructed with one-of-a-kind adobe tiles stacked in a brick fashion w/stucco exterior and plaster interior. Keeping a majority of this unique construction technique home merged with new technologies of framing and design to keep the past and blend it with the new. This will be the craze of the future, blending generational/multifamily living, allowing pleasing streetscapes with a village/urban setting.