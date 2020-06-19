All apartments in Waite Park
Find more places like 88 Arbor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waite Park, MN
/
88 Arbor St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

88 Arbor St

88 Arbor St · (320) 253-1443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waite Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

88 Arbor St, Waite Park, MN 56301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1299 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home!

Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, gas stove and refrigerator!! Lots of light in this cozy home!! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Home also comes with central air.

You can also apply online!!! https://havenparkcommunities.com/online-application/

Want to see? Call Lisa or Lily and schedule an appointment to view a home today! 320-253-1443

Close to shopping, schools and walking trails.
Includes trash, Water and sewer

(RLNE5725618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Arbor St have any available units?
88 Arbor St has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Arbor St have?
Some of 88 Arbor St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Arbor St currently offering any rent specials?
88 Arbor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Arbor St pet-friendly?
No, 88 Arbor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waite Park.
Does 88 Arbor St offer parking?
No, 88 Arbor St does not offer parking.
Does 88 Arbor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Arbor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Arbor St have a pool?
No, 88 Arbor St does not have a pool.
Does 88 Arbor St have accessible units?
No, 88 Arbor St does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Arbor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Arbor St has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Arbor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Arbor St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 Arbor St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr
Waite Park, MN 56387
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr
Waite Park, MN 56387
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South
Waite Park, MN 56387

Similar Pages

Waite Park 1 BedroomsWaite Park 2 Bedrooms
Waite Park Apartments with PoolWaite Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Waite Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Cloud, MNElk River, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MN
Buffalo, MNMonticello, MNHutchinson, MNBig Lake, MN
Rogers, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity