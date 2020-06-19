88 Arbor St

Amenities

Nothing says Spring like a moving into a brand new home!



Fresh and new beautiful brand new 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, gas stove and refrigerator!! Lots of light in this cozy home!! Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and on suite bathroom. Home also comes with central air.



You can also apply online!!! https://havenparkcommunities.com/online-application/



Want to see? Call Lisa or Lily and schedule an appointment to view a home today! 320-253-1443



Close to shopping, schools and walking trails.

Includes trash, Water and sewer



