Apartment List
/
MN
/
willmar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Willmar, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Somerset
1401 19th Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$827
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are the only Pet Friendly Community in Willmar. Each apartment includes FREE heat, FREE in-home Wi-Fi, updated flooring, updated cabinetry and counter-tops, and appliances in select homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 3rd Street SE 1 1
815 3rd St SE, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE4062396)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Trott Ave SE
308 Trott Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom one bath single-family house - Three bedroom one bath single-family house on stall garage backyard central air. (RLNE2385141)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast - 2
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1156 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level apartment. Optional garage stall $30 per month. ~ Requires 1st rent of $750.00, plus $750.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Willmar?
The average rent price for Willmar rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
What cities do people live in to commute to Willmar?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Willmar from include Hutchinson.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hutchinson, MN