/
/
willmar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Willmar, MN📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Somerset
1401 19th Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$827
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are the only Pet Friendly Community in Willmar. Each apartment includes FREE heat, FREE in-home Wi-Fi, updated flooring, updated cabinetry and counter-tops, and appliances in select homes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
815 3rd Street SE 1 1
815 3rd St SE, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE4062396)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Trott Ave SE
308 Trott Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom one bath single-family house - Three bedroom one bath single-family house on stall garage backyard central air. (RLNE2385141)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast - 2
320 Augusta Avenue Southeast, Willmar, MN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1156 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level apartment. Optional garage stall $30 per month. ~ Requires 1st rent of $750.00, plus $750.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Willmar rentals listed on Apartment List is $860.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Willmar from include Hutchinson.