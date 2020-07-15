Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

174 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN

Finding an apartment in Vadnais Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
Hazelwood
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
The Provinces Apartments
155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$955
636 sqft
Near I-35E and downtown St. Paul. Modern property with patio or balcony, 24-hour laundry and dishwashers. Garages available. Master suites with walk-in closets. Outdoor pool with walking trails.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,152
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
North of Maryland
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
5 Units Available
Little Canada
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$878
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$961
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Payne - Phalen
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
728 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
3 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
North of Maryland
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
North End area close to schools and parks. Unique one- and two-bedroom apartments with enclosed patio/balcony, custom cabinetry and extra storage. Underground parking, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Woods
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential neighborhood with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly rooms come with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Courtyard, pool table, swimming pool, car wash area, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Payne - Phalen
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
824 sqft
Quaint community living right on the shores of Lake Phalen. This pet-friendly community offers a personal patio or balcony, air conditioning and parking. Close to restaurants and ample green space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Prosperity Heights
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
City Guide for Vadnais Heights, MN

Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.

Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vadnais Heights, MN

Finding an apartment in Vadnais Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

