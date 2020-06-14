Apartment List
MN
/
vadnais heights
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vadnais Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$945
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Prosperity Heights
1 Unit Available
1711 Orange Avenue E
1711 East Orange Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Nicely built and remodeled 4 bedroom single family house.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1567 Christie Plaza
1567 Christie Place, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available - currently occupied** This beautiful home was built in 2014, equipped with all of the modern luxuries such as stainless steel appliances, large windows, central air and heating, and high ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
191 Larpenteur Avenue E
191 Larpenteur Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
Excellent Maplewood location! Quick access to highways, shopping and more. Lovely pond views. Three bedrooms and laundry on upper level. 2-Stall Garage. Mowing and plowing is provided.
Results within 10 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,282
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Battle Creek
44 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
City Guide for Vadnais Heights, MN

Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.

Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Vadnais Heights, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vadnais Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

