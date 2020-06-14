80 Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN with gym
1 of 31
1 of 40
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 19
Vadnais Heights began as a middle-of-nowhere agricultural community and has transformed into the perfect example of Minnesota nice suburbia. Natural beauty remains a priority here, perhaps because picket fence suburbanites acknowledge that they can't compete with the indoor entertainment scene of trendier hipster neighborhoods.
Vadnais Heights is a beautiful northern suburb of St. Paul. Despite the city's population of 12,302 and its proximity to the Twin Cities, the vast spacing of its homes and its abundance of park land makes the area feel almost rural. Still, residents enjoy all the conveniences of living in a suburb with a relatively easy commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Thus, Vadnais Heights is the best of both worlds for anyone seeking a middle ground between rural and urban life. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vadnais Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.