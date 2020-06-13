19 Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN with balcony
Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.
Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stillwater renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.