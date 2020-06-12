/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Stillwater
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
11911 Linden Court N
11911 Linden Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2423 sqft
This beautiful Brand New home is available for immediate occupancy! Featuring upper level living, gourmet kitchen and walk in closets in each bedroom, it is sure to make a statement. Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo.
Results within 10 miles of Stillwater
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1212 Hanley Rd
1212 Hanley Rd, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Available 08/01/20 Description This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
9146 Duckwood Trail
9146 Duckwood Trail, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
5927 131st Court N
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
