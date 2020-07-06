Amenities
Living at St. Boni Apartments, located in beautiful St. Bonifacius - just west of Minneapolis, you can enjoy small-town living, with easy access to big-city conveniences and attractions. Our roomy one and two bedrooms apartments offer air conditioning and plenty of closets. Our kitchens are packed with cupboard space and a pantry. Residents appreciate the building's controlled access entry and laundry facilities, with coin-operated machines located on each floor. Detached garages are available for a monthly fee. Water/sewer and rubbish removal is included in the rent. Visit today, we'd be delighted to give you a tour of the apartment homes available at St. Boni Apartments. We are animal friendly!
(RLNE3256742)