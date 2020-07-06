All apartments in St. Bonifacius
St. Bonifacius, MN
St. Boni
St. Boni

4075 Tower St · (952) 260-3704
Location

4075 Tower St, St. Bonifacius, MN 55375

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Living at St. Boni Apartments, located in beautiful St. Bonifacius - just west of Minneapolis, you can enjoy small-town living, with easy access to big-city conveniences and attractions. Our roomy one and two bedrooms apartments offer air conditioning and plenty of closets. Our kitchens are packed with cupboard space and a pantry. Residents appreciate the building's controlled access entry and laundry facilities, with coin-operated machines located on each floor. Detached garages are available for a monthly fee. Water/sewer and rubbish removal is included in the rent. Visit today, we'd be delighted to give you a tour of the apartment homes available at St. Boni Apartments. We are animal friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: N/A
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off street parking available.
Storage Details: N/a

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Boni have any available units?
St. Boni doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Bonifacius, MN.
What amenities does St. Boni have?
Some of St. Boni's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Boni currently offering any rent specials?
St. Boni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Boni pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Boni is pet friendly.
Does St. Boni offer parking?
Yes, St. Boni offers parking.
Does St. Boni have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Boni does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Boni have a pool?
No, St. Boni does not have a pool.
Does St. Boni have accessible units?
No, St. Boni does not have accessible units.
Does St. Boni have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Boni has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Boni have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Boni has units with air conditioning.
