12 Apartments for rent in St. Bonifacius, MN with parking

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of St. Bonifacius
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
Please contact Mary Hector at 952-446-9974 or waconiaapartments@yahoo.com - No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.
Results within 10 miles of St. Bonifacius
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
Clover Run Townhomes
2958 Clover Ridge Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1646 sqft
Clover Run Townhomes, located in Chaska, MN, are brand new cat and dog friendly townhomes available to rent! All of our luxury townhomes include private entry, a covered deck, three level living, attached garage, in unit washer and dryer, and an eat
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2828 Faulkner Drive
2828 Faulkner Drive, Chaska, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1984 sqft
Beautiful Chaska Rambler with A Two Car Garage! The Open Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining! Main Floor Master Bedroom with a Large Private Master Bathroom! The Lower level has a Spacious Family Room! Do Not Miss this Well Maintained Home!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1809 Baker Park Road
1809 Baker Park Road, Maple Plain, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2208 sqft
Don't go so fast, stop and take a minute to come inside and be surprised! Available August 1, 2020. This beautifully renovated home is just across the street from Baker Park Reserve.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1952 Shorewood Lane
1952 Shorewood Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3500 sqft
Built in 2017, this stunning modern home has everything you could possibly be looking for during your getaway. The main level showcases an open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
574 Rucks Farm Rd
574 Rucks Farm Road, Delano, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1900 sqft
Available 04/22/20 Updates Throughout! Sunfilled 4-bdrm, 3 bath home. - Property Id: 243148 Welcome home! Newly renovated 4-bdrm, 3-bath single-family home available this April.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Bonifacius, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Bonifacius apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

