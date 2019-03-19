8102 Pleasant View Drive Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with top of the line finishes include ceramic tile, Pergo floors, great carpeting, and neutral colors. All 3 bedrooms and laundry room are located on the upper level. Unit includes a one car attached garage and outdoor patio! Walking distance to Lakeside Park and Spring Lake!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSIlK4lGsSM&t=5s



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Telephone, Water & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, cat subject to approval, no dogs allowed, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.