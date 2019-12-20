6135 Ridge Road

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed and 2 bath home is available for a 1/1 move in! Main Floor Living!! Main floor features: Concrete Floors throughout the house, kitchen, dining room, living room, master bedroom with en-suite, one additional bedroom, one full bathroom, laundry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Snow Removal for main road is through Association, Tenant Responsible for driveway. (RENT: $4,000) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,000) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!!) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!