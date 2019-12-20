All apartments in Shorewood
6135 Ridge Road
Last updated December 20 2019

6135 Ridge Road

6135 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Ridge Road, Shorewood, MN 55331

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2 bed and 2 bath home is available for a 1/1 move in! Main Floor Living!! Main floor features: Concrete Floors throughout the house, kitchen, dining room, living room, master bedroom with en-suite, one additional bedroom, one full bathroom, laundry. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Snow Removal for main road is through Association, Tenant Responsible for driveway. (RENT: $4,000) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,000) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: NO PETS!!) To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 Ridge Road have any available units?
6135 Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shorewood, MN.
Is 6135 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6135 Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6135 Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 6135 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6135 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

