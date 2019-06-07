14312 Bayberry Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rosemount Single Family Home, 4 Baths, Walk Out Deck, 3, Car Garage - This home will be ready for a June 1st move in. The pictures were taken before out current tenant, the home is in excellent condition and will be professionally turned for the new move in.



The main level of the home has a formal living room, kitchen with island and walkout deck. There is another living room area, quarter bath and laundry area just inside the entrance to the garage.



The master bedroom is located upstairs, its large enough for a kind bed and plenty of bedroom furniture. It features a full bath with stand alone shower and master closet. There are 3 more bedrooms that share a full bath on this level all of which are pictures.



Downstairs you will find a family room, play area, bedroom or office along with a full bath.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE3975684)