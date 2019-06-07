All apartments in Rosemount
14312 Bayberry Trail
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

14312 Bayberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14312 Bayberry Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068
Bloomfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rosemount Single Family Home, 4 Baths, Walk Out Deck, 3, Car Garage - This home will be ready for a June 1st move in. The pictures were taken before out current tenant, the home is in excellent condition and will be professionally turned for the new move in.

The main level of the home has a formal living room, kitchen with island and walkout deck. There is another living room area, quarter bath and laundry area just inside the entrance to the garage.

The master bedroom is located upstairs, its large enough for a kind bed and plenty of bedroom furniture. It features a full bath with stand alone shower and master closet. There are 3 more bedrooms that share a full bath on this level all of which are pictures.

Downstairs you will find a family room, play area, bedroom or office along with a full bath.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE3975684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have any available units?
14312 Bayberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
Is 14312 Bayberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14312 Bayberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14312 Bayberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14312 Bayberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14312 Bayberry Trail offers parking.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14312 Bayberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have a pool?
No, 14312 Bayberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 14312 Bayberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14312 Bayberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14312 Bayberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14312 Bayberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
