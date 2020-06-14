/
1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
883 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
752 sqft
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
25 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,380
754 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
24 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
958 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,466
930 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,303
785 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
