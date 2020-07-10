3935 Xenia Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with an updated kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, central air, washer and dryer, and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Two of the bedrooms are on the main level and the third is located upstairs, great for privacy! The large yard includes a storage shed and a one car detached garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/FQ7f0v8IR-w



Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.