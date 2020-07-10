All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3935 Xenia Ave N

3935 Xenia Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Xenia Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with an updated kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, central air, washer and dryer, and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Two of the bedrooms are on the main level and the third is located upstairs, great for privacy! The large yard includes a storage shed and a one car detached garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/FQ7f0v8IR-w

Utilities paid by resident: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have any available units?
3935 Xenia Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3935 Xenia Ave N have?
Some of 3935 Xenia Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Xenia Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Xenia Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Xenia Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Xenia Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Xenia Ave N offers parking.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Xenia Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have a pool?
No, 3935 Xenia Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3935 Xenia Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Xenia Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Xenia Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3935 Xenia Ave N has units with air conditioning.

