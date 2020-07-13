/
40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
1 Unit Available
7357 E Ramsey Parkway
7357 E Ramsey Pkwy NW, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1643 sqft
7357 E Ramsey Parkway Available 10/01/20 BEAUTIFUL, 2018 built townhome, updates through-out 3 bed 3 bath home for lease! - Welcome home! We present, this beautifully rare, 3 beds w/an office, 3 bath town-home...upgrades through-out, 2018 built...
Results within 1 mile of Ramsey
6 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Results within 5 miles of Ramsey
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
8 Units Available
Northpointe Apartments
3845 119th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coon Rapids you will find a great place to call home! Northpointe is now showcasing stylish and comfortable updated apartment homes with local conveniences such as dining, shopping, education and entertainment.
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
886 sqft
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
8 Units Available
Wedgewood Park Apartments
3393 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1155 sqft
Wedgewood Park offers all there is to be desired in convenience. Our community is nestled in a quiet residential setting with all the conveniences of shopping, entertainment, parks and trails within walking distance.
3 Units Available
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
2 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 14
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Results within 10 miles of Ramsey
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
9 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
12 Units Available
Edinburgh
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing, Brooklyn Park, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1179 sqft
Located on the Edinburgh USA golf course and within 15 minutes of downtown Minneapolis. Models include walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer. Outdoor amenities include pool and beautiful landscaping.
4 Units Available
Tralee Terrace Apartments
9900 Redwood St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
891 sqft
Come check out what our apartments have to offer. You will love our updated kitchens, community room, and laundry rooms! Our professional on-site management team takes pride in offering the best service around.
2 Units Available
Village Creek
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Easy access to city bus stop, pet walking areas and playground. Spacious apartments include oversized floorplans with walk-in closets in select models. On-site pool and fitness center.
2 Units Available
Camelot Square
11639 Raven St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota youll find comfort and convenience at Camelot Square. Our community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that feature fully-equipped kitchens, nine foot ceilings and breakfast bars.
1 Unit Available
Crest Oak
9900 Bluebird St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded location, just steps from the Mississippi River. Community offers residents parking, playground and on-site laundry. Units feature bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage, garbage disposal and ice maker.
