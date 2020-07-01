14657 Quartz Way North West

Amenities

Come tour this beautiful end unit townhome. This property features elegant finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors & high ceilings. Bedrooms located on the upper level along with 2 additional bathrooms. The main level provides a great space for hosting family and friends. Family room, dining room and large kitchen provide an open concept feel. Outside your doorstep, you have access to parks, recreation, entertainment, fine dining, eateries, shopping and more! Easy access to HWY 10. Set up a showing today!