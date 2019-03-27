3730 Casco Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Open layout, hardwood floors, large side yard and 3 car garage. Deck overlooking backyard with fire pit. 4 Bed/ 3 bath home on dead end street in quiet Lake Minnetonka neighborhood. Grocery store and Dakota Rail Regional Trail are both within walking distance. Mound school district with Minnetonka Schools bus stop just 2 miles away. $1999.00/mo, $1999.00 security deposit. Email Bill at 3730casco@gmail.com. Available 6/1/19 with showings available evenings and weekends after 4/1/19. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Tenant references available.