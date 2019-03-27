3730 Casco Ave

Amenities
Open layout, hardwood floors, large side yard and 3 car garage. Deck overlooking backyard with fire pit. 4 Bed/ 3 bath home on dead end street in quiet Lake Minnetonka neighborhood. Grocery store and Dakota Rail Regional Trail are both within walking distance. Mound school district with Minnetonka Schools bus stop just 2 miles away. $1999.00/mo, $1999.00 security deposit. Email Bill at 3730casco@gmail.com. Available 6/1/19 with showings available evenings and weekends after 4/1/19. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Tenant references available.