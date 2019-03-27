All apartments in Orono
Last updated March 27 2019

3730 Casco Ave

3730 Casco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Casco Avenue, Orono, MN 55391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open layout, hardwood floors, large side yard and 3 car garage. Deck overlooking backyard with fire pit. 4 Bed/ 3 bath home on dead end street in quiet Lake Minnetonka neighborhood. Grocery store and Dakota Rail Regional Trail are both within walking distance. Mound school district with Minnetonka Schools bus stop just 2 miles away. $1999.00/mo, $1999.00 security deposit. Email Bill at 3730casco@gmail.com. Available 6/1/19 with showings available evenings and weekends after 4/1/19. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Tenant references available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

