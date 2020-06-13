124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakdale, MN
Its ironic that Oakdale has no Main St. or even an extensive downtown. The city could serve as the picture perfect example of Main Street USA. The people are friendly, the scenery is inspiring and the living is easy. Hadley Ave is referred to as Oakdale's signature street,' and it's a signature that belongs to a unique and vibrant community.
Oakdale is a suburb of St. Paul, one of the infamous Twin Cities. People here share all of the artistic flare and innovation of their metropolitan counterparts, without the urban hustle. This is a leisurely community that has enjoyed steady growth over the last several years. When its warm enough to go outside, there are more parks and recreation activities than you can shake a stick at. See more
Finding an apartment in Oakdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.