apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
43 Apartments for rent in Oakdale, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$929
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Oakdale
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
65 Landau Alcove
65 Landau Alcove, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1472 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Charming town-home with nice updated flooring that is close to lots of shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Oakdale
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,412
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
4 Units Available
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,398
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-494 and I-94. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and meeting room. Spacious units with private balconies, full kitchens and private garages. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Conway
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2541 Cobble Hill Court
2541 Cobble Hill Court, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! Beautiful town home in Woodbury very close to great shopping public transportation and is in the Woodbury School district! This is a wonderful town home with lots of space, a deck right next to a
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9737 Wellington Rdg
9737 Wellington Ridge, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4050 sqft
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Woodbury! This 4050 sq. ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.5 Bath END UNIT - front walks out to large grassy field! MAIN: Large Living Room, Dining Area w/ gas Fireplace, Stainless Steel & Granite Kitchen with walk-out to Deck.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane
8565 Savanna Oaks Lane, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2147 sqft
Large spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Oakdale
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
68 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
