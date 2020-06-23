All apartments in Oakdale
Oakdale, MN
7114 17th Street North
7114 17th Street North

7114 17th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7114 17th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Oakdale, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,676 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all white appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 17th Street North have any available units?
7114 17th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
Is 7114 17th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
7114 17th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 17th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7114 17th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 7114 17th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 7114 17th Street North offers parking.
Does 7114 17th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 17th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 17th Street North have a pool?
No, 7114 17th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 7114 17th Street North have accessible units?
No, 7114 17th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 17th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 17th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7114 17th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7114 17th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
